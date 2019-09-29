Sports
September 29, 2019 1:32 am

WHL Roundup: Saturday, September 28, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Orrin Centazzo had two goals and two assists, and Connor Zary added three helpers as the Kamloops Blazers downed the Vancouver Giants 6-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Logan Stankoven, Josh Pillar, Zane Franklin and Montana Onyebuchi also found the back of the net for the Blazers (2-3-0).

Milos Roman and Tristen Nielsen supplied the offence for the Giants (2-2-0).

Dylan Garand made 33 saves for the win as Trent Minor stopped 20-of-25 shots in defeat.

ROCKETS 5 SILVERTIPS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Roman Basran stopped 26-of-27 shots and the Rockets (2-0-1) used four different goal scorers to beat Everett (1-2-0).

TIGERS 10 BRONCOS 1

Story continues below

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — James Hamblin and Bryan Lockner each scored twice, Garin Bjorklund made 32 saves, and the Tigers (3-1-0) built up a 9-0 lead on their way to defeating Swift Current (1-2-0).

WARRIORS 3 WHEAT KINGS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Ryder Korczak set up two goals before potting the winner at 19:16 of the third, and Bailey Brkin made 31 saves as the Warriors (3-1-0) edged Brandon (1-3-0).

RAIDERS 3 ICE 2 (OT)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Jeremy Masella scored at 2:02 of the extra period as the Raiders (3-0-1) held on to beat Winnipeg (2-1-1) after blowing a two-goal third-period lead.

HITMEN 5 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Riley Stotts had a power-play goal and short-handed marker as part of his hat trick to lead Calgary (2-0-1) over the Rebels (1-3-0).

AMERICANS 3 CHIEFS 0

SPOKANE, Wash. — Beck Warm stopped all 38 shots his way — including 13 in the final period — as Tri-City (3-1-0) blanked the Chiefs (1-1-1).

ROYALS 3 COUGARS 2 (SO)

VICTORIA — Carson Miller scored once in regulation and again in the shootout as the Royals (2-1-0) slipped past Prince George (0-3-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brandon Wheat Kings
Calgary Hitmen
Edmonton Oil Kings
Everett Silvertips
Kamloops Blazers
Kelowna Rockets
Kootenay Ice
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Medicine Hat Tigers
Moose Jaw Warriors
Portland Winterhawks
Prince Albert Raiders
Prince George Cougars
Red Deer Rebels
Regina Pats
Saskatoon Blades
Seattle Thunderbirds
Spokane Chiefs
Swift Current Broncos
Tri-City Americans
Vancouver Giants
Victoria Royals
WHL
whl-roundup

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.