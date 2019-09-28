Police looking for owner after shotgun found on Hwy. 401 in Whitby area

Ontario Provincial Police have taken to social media in a bid to find the owner of a shotgun that was found on Highway 401 Friday.

Officers posted a video on Twitter Friday evening saying they found the gun on the side of the highway in the Whitby area.

They are now looking for the owner to contact them.

Police said they were made aware of the gun after a driver pulled into a rest stop and told officers they saw it on the side of the highway.

It is believed it fell off a vehicle that was travelling westbound.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Are you missing your shotgun?

We found it on WB #Hwy401 in the Whitby area.

Please call the #OPP at 905-668-3388 or 1-888-310-1122 if you want it back. pic.twitter.com/aC0sZQShnB — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) September 28, 2019