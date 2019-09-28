Canada
Police looking for owner after shotgun found on Hwy. 401 in Whitby area

OPP say the shotgun was found on the side of Highway 401 on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police have taken to social media in a bid to find the owner of a shotgun that was found on Highway 401 Friday.

Officers posted a video on Twitter Friday evening saying they found the gun on the side of the highway in the Whitby area.

They are now looking for the owner to contact them.

Police said they were made aware of the gun after a driver pulled into a rest stop and told officers they saw it on the side of the highway.

It is believed it fell off a vehicle that was travelling westbound.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

