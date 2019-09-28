Man in custody after sudden death of elderly woman in Langley

A man is in custody after the sudden death of an elderly woman in Langley Friday evening.

Langley RCMP said they were called to a home in the 27500-block of 31B Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., where a 72-year-old woman was found dead.

Police said they took a man into custody at the scene, but would not say whether any charges could be laid.

The woman’s cause of death has not been determined, and is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.

RCMP are continuing to investigate, but said they don’t believe there’s a risk to the public.

Police said more information will be released after an autopsy is completed.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Langley RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

