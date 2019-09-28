Man in custody after sudden death of elderly woman in Langley
A man is in custody after the sudden death of an elderly woman in Langley Friday evening.
Langley RCMP said they were called to a home in the 27500-block of 31B Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., where a 72-year-old woman was found dead.
Police said they took a man into custody at the scene, but would not say whether any charges could be laid.
READ MORE: B.C’s police watchdog investigates collision between SUV, motorcycle in Langley
The woman’s cause of death has not been determined, and is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.
RCMP are continuing to investigate, but said they don’t believe there’s a risk to the public.
READ MORE: West End death declared homicide, Vancouver police arrest suspect
Police said more information will be released after an autopsy is completed.
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Langley RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
WATCH: (April 24) IHIT called in to investigate sudden death in Surrey
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.