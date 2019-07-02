B.C’s police watchdog investigates collision between SUV, motorcycle in Langley

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV driven by an off-duty RCMP officer.

RCMP responded to reports of a collision in the 26400 block of 56 Avenue in Langley just after 2:30 p.m. on Canada Day.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, an off-duty RCMP officer in his personal vehicle, remained at the scene.

According to the RCMP, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIOBC) is investigating whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.

The IIOBC’s mandate is to investigate police-related incidents resulting in serious harm or death.