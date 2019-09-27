Three teens charged in Brantford stabbing: police
Three teens have been charged with aggravated assault after an alleged stabbing in Brantford Thursday night.
Police say they got a call out to a location at Icomm Drive around 9:45 p.m. after a report about an altercation.
Investigators say a 48-year-old man was stabbed near Brant’s crossing after a verbal fight with a group of youths.
The injured male made his way to Elements Casino for assistance. Paramedics treated the victim on scene and eventually transported him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects, three 16-year-olds were tracked down not far from where the altercation took place and arrested without incident, say police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brantford police at 519-756-7050.
