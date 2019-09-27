Vancouver police make another arrest in trio of DTES shootings

Vancouver police have made another arrest in relation to a trio of shootings in the Downtown Eastside at the start of the week.

Joseph Bassett, 29, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and multiple weapons offences, police said.

Bassett is accused of opening fire outside the International Village Mall at Pender and Abbott streets around 6 p.m. on Sunday. It was the second of three shootings to rattle the neighbourhood in a 15-hour period.

The shooting left a 28-year-old Langley man and a 25-year-old Surrey man seriously injured.

Police said Bassett was arrested in Vancouver on Thursday without incident. He remains in police custody.

On Tuesday, Vancouver police arrested two people in relation to the third of the trio of shootings, which took place at the Grand Union Hotel at Hastings and Abbott streets.

Thomas Joseph Brown, 26 and Desirae Lorell Cardinal, 31, have both been charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in that incident, which took place 6:30 a.m. Monday. Brown also faces a charge of possessing a firearm contrary to an order.

The first of the three shootings, which happened around 4 p.m. Sunday near Hastings Street and Dunlevy Avenue, remains under investigation.