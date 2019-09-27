Another significant rain storm will push Winnipeg’s monthly precipitation totals into the record books

You don’t have to be a weather expert to say September has been soggy. So far this month there have been more days where Winnipeg registered rain than dry days.

Part of what has helped September put up such high rainfall amounts is the number of significant rain events that have happened this month.

Here are the top 5 biggest rain storms since June.

In what is typically the driest of the ‘summer months’, two of top 5 rain storms have hit in September and if the list was extended to the top 6, the storm that hit Sept. 1-2 would have been included too.

At 127.3 mm through Sept. 26, Winnipeg sits just outside the top 5 rainiest Septembers on record (since 1872).

And there’s more rain in the forecast starting later this weekend.

A low pressure system will be moving north from south of the border, spreading precipitation across the southern Prairies.

While the storm’s impact on Alberta and the expected snowfall might steal the headlines, another 20-30 mm of rain could fall in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba starting late Saturday night and continuing through Monday.

While this system will leave significant snowfall totals in Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan, there is also the chance of seeing snow in Manitoba.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, snowfall totals could be around 5 cm or as high as 10 cm around the North Basin of Lake Manitoba starting Sunday night and through Monday.

Snowfall totals are hard to predict due to the challenge of predicting the state in which precipitation will fall with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

Still, there is the possibility of snow making its way into western Manitoba.