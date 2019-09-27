Crime
September 27, 2019 12:45 pm

Black bear shot and killed after man sent to hospital in attack, OPP say

By Staff The Canadian Press

KENORA, Ont. – Provincial police say a bear attack sent a man to hospital in Kenora, Ont., on Thursday.

Investigators say a 69-year-old man reported the attack while making his way to the hospital at about 11:15 a.m.

They say he reported being attacked by a black bear, and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say local residents shot and killed a black bear they believe to be the one involved in the attack.

The Ministry of Natural Resources is taking over the investigation.

Police are reminding everyone to be cautious when they encounter a bear.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

