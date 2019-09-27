Medical examiner at centre of racial complaint against Alberta judge overwhelmed

The medical examiner who testified at the trial of an Alberta couple who were charged in their child’s death said he was overwhelmed that legal and health professionals have filed a complaint alleging some comments the judge made about the doctor were racist.

Last week, Justice Terry Clackson found David and Colett Stephan not guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 18-month-old son Ezekiel in 2012.

In his verdict, Clackson complained the medical examiner was hard to understand and spoke with an accent.

Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who’s originally a resident of Nigeria, says he isn’t going to comment on Clackson’s comments and will leave that to the judge’s peers.

Adeagbo says he is quite overwhelmed that people really can see the truth and gives credit to the “good people of Canada.”

Adeagbo testified that Ezekiel died of bacterial meningitis, but the judge sided with a forensic pathologist called by the defence, who said the boy’s death was caused by a lack of oxygen.

A letter dated Thursday signed by 42 doctors and lawyers from across the country asks the Canadian Judicial Council to investigate Clackson’s comments about Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo.

“In reading Justice Clackson’s reasons, he makes a number of ad hominem attacks on Dr. Adeagbo which lack a judicial mien, and in which some may perceive racism,” the letter says.

“In particular, Justice Clackson harshly mocked Dr. Adeagbo’s manner of speech and accented English, and thereby inappropriately implicated his national or ethnic origin as a person of African roots.”

In his written decision in the trial, Clackson took issue with Adeagbo’s communication with the court.

“His ability to articulate his thoughts in an understandable fashion was severely compromised by: his garbled enunciation; his failure to use appropriate endings for plurals and past tenses; his failure to use the appropriate definite and indefinite articles; his repeated emphasis of the wrong syllables; dropping his Hs; mispronouncing his vowels; and the speed of his responses,” Clackson wrote.

The judge, without explanation, also called out Adeagbo for “body language and physical antics … not the behaviours usually associated with a rational, impartial professional imparting opinion evidence.”

The Canadian Judicial Council confirmed on Friday it has received a complaint against Clackson and that it takes all allegations of misconduct against judges seriously.

Norman Sabourin, executive director and senior general counsel with the council, said over 80 per cent of all complaints are reviewed within three months.

“In this matter, the review of the complaint may take additional time since the Crown Prosecution Service has indicated it is considering an appeal of the court’s decision,” Sabourin added.

The trial was the second for the Stephans. A jury convicted the couple in 2016 but the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial.

Adeagbo also testified during the first trial.

