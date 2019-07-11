Cross-examination of medical examiner becomes heated in Stephans’ retrial

There were some very heated moments during testimony at the retrial of David and Collet Stephan on Thursday.

The couple is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life to their son, Ezekiel, who died in March 2012.

In 2016, a jury found the couple guilty, but the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a second trial last year.

Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who was the medical examiner in 2012, testified for a fourth full day in the trial. The doctor appeared via TV while he was cross-examined by David Stephan, who is representing himself. Thursday marked the second consecutive day of cross-examination.

When he was first called as a witness last month, Adeagbo’s testimony had to be adjourned after cross-examination went longer than expected.

The doctor and David Stephan went back and forth over details and information that were both included and left out of Ezekiel’s autopsy report, such as the doctor not including the roughly eight minutes Ezekiel went without oxygen in the ambulance.

The doctor became visibly frustrated, standing and raising his voice at times, until the judge had to ask him to take a break and rein in his frustration.

A fifth day of testimony is expected to continue for Adeagbo on Friday.

Adeagbo’s comments have not yet been admitted into evidence, as the defence is questioning his qualifications as an expert on forensic pathology.

It is unclear how long the trial will run and if more additional days will be needed.