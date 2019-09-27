Drugs, weapons seized from Bobcaygeon home, 6 people arrested: OPP

Six people face drug-related charges after OPP raided a residence in Bobcaygeon on Thursday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence where they located and seized cocaine, oxycodone, two conducted energy weapons and cash. Four people at the home at the time were arrested.

Brandon Bush, 25, Jacquelynn Hutchinson, 22, Willy Jensen, 29, and Shelby Waterson, 25, are each charged with possession of schedule I substance (cocaine).

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 31.

The investigation also led to the arrest of two other people.

Chad English, 28, is charged with:

2 counts of possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid)

2 counts of possession of an unauthorized weapon

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Kelsey Waterson, 23, is charged with:

2 counts of possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, oxycodone)

2 counts of possession of an unauthorized weapon

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

They were both held in custody for a bail hearing, OPP said.

