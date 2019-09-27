Winnipeg’s property inspections manager no longer with city

Global News has learned that the manager of the city’s inspections department is no longer with the city.

Several sources confirmed Stan Dueck, who was Manager of Development and Inspections, is no longer employed at the city of Winnipeg.

Dueck was the manager in charge of a department that was subject to an internal probe earlier this year, after workers were accused of “slacking” on the job.

A private investigation caught several employees on camera making personal shopping trips, running errands, and taking extended lunch breaks during work time.

READ MORE: 8 fired, 7 suspended at City of Winnipeg after internal probe into ‘slacking’

Winnipeg’s interim CAO Mike Ruta earlier this month that eight people were fired and seven were suspended after an internal review.

The city reviewed 80,000 documents, 1,500 daily work inspection sheets, reviewed 63 employee files, and interviewed nearly 100 staff as part of the months-long the probe, said Ruta.

As well as the employees who were fired or suspended, another four were reprimanded in writing and one has received a non-disciplinary letter.

More to come.