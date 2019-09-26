Politics
September 26, 2019 9:42 pm

Manitoba Premier fills empty cabinet spot

By The Canadian Press
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has filled the minister of Crown Services position.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has filled the minister of Crown Services position.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A A

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has filled an empty spot in his cabinet.

Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton is taking on additional duties overseeing Crown services.

The former minister, Colleen Mayer, was defeated in the Sept. 10 provincial election.

RELATED: Progressive Conservatives win majority government

Pallister has hinted a larger cabinet shuffle could occur in the near future.

When pressed on the matter last week, the premier said he would talk about it after he gets the budget approved by the legislature, which is expected to happen by mid-October.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brian Pallister
Cabinet
Crown Services
jeff wharton
Manitoba Government
Minister of Crown Services
pc government

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.