Child struck by vehicle in west Edmonton

A child was taken to hospital Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in west Edmonton.

Police said the child was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries after being struck in the area of 165 Street and Stony Plain Road. The age of the child is not known.

Aerial footage of the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. showed an ETS bus pulled over along Stony Plain Road. Several police vehicles were also at the scene.

The bus was parked near a marked crosswalk. It’s not known at this time if the bus was involved in the incident or not.

The EPS collision investigation unit was at the scene Thursday afternoon.