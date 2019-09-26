Traffic
September 26, 2019 7:37 pm

Child struck by vehicle in west Edmonton

By Online Supervisor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A child was taken to hospital Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in west Edmonton. Here is a look at the scene from the Global 1 news helicopter shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

A A

A child was taken to hospital Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in west Edmonton.

Police said the child was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries after being struck in the area of 165 Street and Stony Plain Road. The age of the child is not known.

Aerial footage of the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. showed an ETS bus pulled over along Stony Plain Road. Several police vehicles were also at the scene.

READ MORE: ‘There needs to be stiffer penalties’: Mother of Edmonton boys struck in 2 separate crosswalks

The bus was parked near a marked crosswalk. It’s not known at this time if the bus was involved in the incident or not.

The EPS collision investigation unit was at the scene Thursday afternoon.

childstruck3

A child was taken to hospital Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Stony Plain Road and 165 Street.

Global 1 news helicopter
childstruck1

A child was taken to hospital Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Stony Plain Road and 165 Street.

Global 1 news helicopter
childstruck2

A child was taken to hospital Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Stony Plain Road and 165 Street.

Global 1 news helicopter

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
165 Street
child struck by vehicle
Edmonton child struck
Edmonton roads
Edmonton Traffic
Pedestrian Collision
pedestrian hit
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Stollery Children's Hospital
Stony Plain Road

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.