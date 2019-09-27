Crime
September 27, 2019 11:38 am

Headingley RCMP seeking suspects caught on camera in garage robbery

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police are looking for the two men caught on camera.

RCMP Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a pair of suspects. The men were caught on camera stealing a motorcycle from a garage on Britton Bay in the Rural Municipality of Headingley.

RCMP Manitoba

Police said after the two men got the bike out of the garage on Saturday, they weren’t able to start it, so they set it on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358.

