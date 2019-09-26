Richmond investigating claim meat stuffed with needles left in dog park

Officials in Richmond are warning that the city may be the latest to see someone hide needles in meat, with the apparent intention of harming dogs.

According to the city, a member of the public phoned Richmond bylaw services on Wednesday to say the dangerous piece of meat had been found in the Woodwards Slough Dog Park on Dyke Road.

The city said it was unable to substantiate the claim, but said it takes all reports of potential animal abuse seriously and is investigating.

The city has notified the BC SPCA along with the RCMP and Regional Animal Protection Society.

It said it is also increasing bylaw patrols in the area of the park, and is warning dog owners in the city to be alert and aware of their animals’ whereabouts at all times.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area of the dog park is also asked to call the Richmond RCMP.

The Richmond report comes after a Burnaby man reported his dogs found a piece of raw beef on Burnaby Mountain stuffed with a dozen sewing needles.