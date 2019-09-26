Penticton breakfast event raises $25,134 for United Way

The United Way Southern Interior B.C. (UWSIBC) sold out all 1,100 breakfast bags during Thursday morning’s drive-thru event in Penticton.

The event raised $25,134, which are funds that will stay in the South Okanagan community and support agencies that help reduce hunger and poverty, supports seniors and struggling families, as well as other community programs.

WATCH BELOW: United Way Southern Interior British Columbia kicks off new fundraising campaign in 2019 #Unignorable

“A wonderful show of local love from the community,” UWSIBC marketing and events manager Marianne Dahl said.

The drive-thru took place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort with co-owner Craig Prystay topping off donations to help the United Way reach its goal.

Kim Guenther found a golden ticket in her breakfast bag, winning $1,000 from Valley First Credit Union.