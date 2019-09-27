Live in the Okanagan: Make memories at live music shows this week

This week the line ups in the Okanagan have grown, which means more opportunities to make some memories.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Friday, Sept. 27

Romantic Elements at The Nexus at First

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at tickets.kamloopslive.com

Saturday, Sept. 28

The Lonely at Salmar Classic

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at omniwebticketing.com

Calvin Vollrath at The Royal Canadian Legion

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Sept. 27

Feet First at the Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Steel Toad at the Village Green

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Michael Kaeshammer at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at ticketseller.ca

Kelowna

Friday, Sept. 27

Dan’s Songwriters’ Circle at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Not Even Noon, White Queen, Desert Arms and A Cosmic Microwave Pickle at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Provinces and RIO at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

The GreGreG’s at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ticket available at eventbrite.ca

Ernest Anyway at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 5 pm. to 7 p.m.

Master of Justice at the OK Corral Cabaret

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at kelownatickets.com

The Lonely at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at selectyourtickets.evenue.net

Saturday, Sept. 28

Fated Sons and The Gentlmens Club at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Miss Williams at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ticket available at eventbrite.ca

Dani and Kerry at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Elk the Moose and Speak Easy at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Vultures, BL00M, and the Psycherelics at Muninn’s Post

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Thursday, Oct. 3

Nasti Weather and Mother Sun at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Peachland

Saturday, Sept. 28

The Blueshounds at Edgewater Bar and Grill

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Summerland

Friday, Sept. 27

Timbre Wolves at Summerland Arts and Culture Centre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Penticton

Saturday, Sept. 28

Leila Neverland at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Desert Arms, White Queen, Not Even Noon and A Cosmic Microwave Pickle at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Aidan and Mandy at Tugs TapHouse

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Patrick Maliha at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Thursday, Oct. 3

Colin Fowlie at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Friday, Sept. 27

Rob n’ Walker at Ye Olde Welcome Inn

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Stagger Blue at Firehall Brewery

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rob n’ Walker at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.