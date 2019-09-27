Global News
September 27, 2019 2:29 pm

Live in the Okanagan: Make memories at live music shows this week

By Community Reporter  Global News
This week the line ups in the Okanagan have grown, which means more opportunities to make some memories.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Friday, Sept. 27 

Romantic Elements at The Nexus at First 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at tickets.kamloopslive.com

Saturday, Sept. 28

The Lonely at Salmar Classic 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at omniwebticketing.com

Calvin Vollrath at The Royal Canadian Legion

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Sept. 27 

Feet First at the Longhorn Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Steel Toad at the Village Green

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Michael Kaeshammer at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at ticketseller.ca

Kelowna

Friday, Sept. 27 

Dan’s Songwriters’ Circle at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Not Even Noon, White Queen, Desert Arms and A Cosmic Microwave Pickle at Munnin’s Post

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Provinces and RIO at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The GreGreG’s at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Ticket available at eventbrite.ca

Ernest Anyway at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

  • Scheduled 5 pm. to 7 p.m.

Master of Justice at the OK Corral Cabaret 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at kelownatickets.com

The Lonely at the Kelowna Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at selectyourtickets.evenue.net

Saturday, Sept. 28

Fated Sons and The Gentlmens Club at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Miss Williams at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Ticket available at eventbrite.ca

Dani and Kerry at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 

Elk the Moose and Speak Easy at Milkcrate Records

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Vultures, BL00M, and the Psycherelics at Muninn’s Post

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Thursday, Oct. 3

Nasti Weather and Mother Sun at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Peachland

Saturday, Sept. 28

The Blueshounds at Edgewater Bar and Grill 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Summerland

Friday, Sept. 27 

Timbre Wolves at Summerland Arts and Culture Centre

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Penticton

Saturday, Sept. 28

Leila Neverland at Slackwater Brewing 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Desert Arms, White Queen, Not Even Noon and A Cosmic Microwave Pickle at Mile Zero Wine Bar

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Aidan and Mandy at Tugs TapHouse

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Patrick Maliha at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Thursday, Oct. 3

Colin Fowlie at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Friday, Sept. 27 

Rob n’ Walker at Ye Olde Welcome Inn

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Stagger Blue at Firehall Brewery 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rob n’ Walker at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

 
