Live in the Okanagan: Make memories at live music shows this week
This week the line ups in the Okanagan have grown, which means more opportunities to make some memories.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Salmon Arm
Friday, Sept. 27
Romantic Elements at The Nexus at First
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at tickets.kamloopslive.com
Saturday, Sept. 28
The Lonely at Salmar Classic
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at omniwebticketing.com
Calvin Vollrath at The Royal Canadian Legion
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, Sept. 27
Feet First at the Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Steel Toad at the Village Green
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Michael Kaeshammer at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at ticketseller.ca
Kelowna
Friday, Sept. 27
Dan’s Songwriters’ Circle at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Not Even Noon, White Queen, Desert Arms and A Cosmic Microwave Pickle at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Provinces and RIO at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The GreGreG’s at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ticket available at eventbrite.ca
Ernest Anyway at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 5 pm. to 7 p.m.
Master of Justice at the OK Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at kelownatickets.com
The Lonely at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at selectyourtickets.evenue.net
Saturday, Sept. 28
Fated Sons and The Gentlmens Club at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Miss Williams at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ticket available at eventbrite.ca
Dani and Kerry at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Elk the Moose and Speak Easy at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Vultures, BL00M, and the Psycherelics at Muninn’s Post
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Thursday, Oct. 3
Nasti Weather and Mother Sun at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Peachland
Saturday, Sept. 28
The Blueshounds at Edgewater Bar and Grill
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Summerland
Friday, Sept. 27
Timbre Wolves at Summerland Arts and Culture Centre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Penticton
Saturday, Sept. 28
Leila Neverland at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Desert Arms, White Queen, Not Even Noon and A Cosmic Microwave Pickle at Mile Zero Wine Bar
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Aidan and Mandy at Tugs TapHouse
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Patrick Maliha at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Thursday, Oct. 3
Colin Fowlie at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Oliver
Friday, Sept. 27
Rob n’ Walker at Ye Olde Welcome Inn
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Stagger Blue at Firehall Brewery
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Rob n’ Walker at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
