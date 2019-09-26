Edmonton police charge man with sexual assault involving 13-year-old girl

Edmonton police have charged a 60-year-old man with sexual assault in connection with two alleged incidents involving a 13-year-old girl.

Earlier this month, police received a report of a man attempting to lure the teen into his older-model van in the area of 118 Avenue and 124 Street.

When the girl refused to get in the van, police said the man got out of the vehicle, forced the girl to the ground and groped her. She was eventually able to run away to safety, police said in a media release Thursday afternoon.

Eleven days later, police said the 13-year-old noticed the man and his van in the same area. The man once again tried to get the girl into his vehicle, according to police, but she recognized the man and ran away.

On Sept. 18, detectives with the Edmonton Police Service’s Child Protection Section charged Eyassu Tsige Genzebu with several criminal offences including sexual assault and sexual interference related to the two incidents.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.