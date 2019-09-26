N.B. parents upset province is losing its only pediatric ophthalmologist

The province’s only pediatric ophthalmologist has resigned, leaving parents of children with serious eye conditions in New Brunswick very upset.

The news has come as a shock with parents worrying they will have to face longer wait times, and be forced to leave the province to get care for their kids.

Dustin and Sherrie Morrissey of Moncton had a notice letter handed to them at their daughter’s eye specialist appointment on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Dalhousie University adds medical school seats aimed at reducing doctor shortage

“She was upset and it is hard to be mad at her for the situation,” said Dustin.

The letter states that Dr. Erica Doucet, New Brunswick’s only pediatric ophthalmologist, is closing her practice in November and leaving the province. The reason cited in the letter:

“Unfortunately, the resources required to effective manage the increasing number of patients do not exist at this time in New Brunswick.”

“It is super disheartening and disappointing,” said Sherrie.

READ MORE: ‘Lives will be lost’: Oliver town council to address ER closures at UBCM

The couple’s eight-year-old daughter, Willow, was born with a rare condition called optic nerve hypoplasia.

Born with no sight in one eye, Dr. Doucet operated on the little girl last year. The child’s parents say she still needs follow up care by a specialist well versed in treating the congenital condition.

“I hope to god that New Brunswick steps up and does something, acts, we need help,” said Dustin.

The Morrisseys say Dr. Doucet has only been in the province for about three years. Prior to that, they and other parents were forced to make costly trips to the IWK in Halifax or to Quebec for care.

“It’s hard for the families.”

READ MORE: Life on the wait list: Health care in New Brunswick ‘going very well’ says minister

Global News reached out to Dr. Doucet to find out what resources she’s lacking to effectively treat her patients, but she declined our requests for an interview.

The Morrisseys say now they’ll have to go back to the IWK for their daughter’s care and fear facing lengthy wait times.

A representative from the IWK stated in an email to Global News that the hospital will take on some of Dr. Doucet’s patients, and that they’ve recently recruited a fourth ophthalmologist who is expected to start in the new year.

“Having a fourth ophthalmologist on staff will certainly help us respond to any increased demand for services,” stated Ben Maycock, a spokesperson for the IWK.

“Not all the kids come from families who are well off and are able to go far away to get their kids looked at,” said Dustin.

Bruce MacFarlane, Communications Director with the NB Department of Health, says the department is aware of Dr. Doucet’s resignation and says the province continues to face doctor shortages.

“To address this issue, the RHA’s (Regional Health Authorities) are attempting to recruit physicians for various specialties across the province”