United flight diverted after woman gets stuck in onboard bathroom

One passenger had a bathroom emergency on board a Wednesday night United flight, but not the one most people think of.

During Flight 1554 from Washington to San Francisco, a female passenger got locked inside the bathroom, forcing the plane to make an unplanned landing, a United Airlines statement reads.

The airline said that one they arrived in Denver, “the passenger was safely removed from the lavatory after landing, and customers have since continued on to their destination on a new aircraft.”

According to CNN, another passenger on the flight tweeted the experience, sharing a video in which a man can be heard saying: “We’re just working on opening up the door at the moment, ma’am. We’ll get you out soon, OK?”

“We have to make an ’emergency landing’ in Denver because a passenger got stuck in the bathroom,” the tweet reads. “You can’t make this up…also the Wi-Fi is crappy and there is no way for me to charge my phone, happy travels.”

She also added: “Update: passenger got out of bathroom thanks to @DenverFireDept and is ok…we have to get on another plane now. What an adventure.”

The Twitter user has since made her account private.

Another Twitter user, who was also reportedly on board the flight, tweeted: “Five burly Denver fire guys just got the woman out. The plane erupted in applause. The woman looks mortified.”

Five burly Denver fire guys just got the woman out. The plane erupted in applause. The woman looks mortified. — Todd Wagner (@toddhwagner) September 26, 2019

A statement by the airplane company said that they’re “reaching out to all customers on board and the customer in the lavatory to apologize.”

The flight was originally planned to land in California at 8:38 p.m. local time but ended up arriving at 11 p.m.

According to local broadcast station KPIX, officials said the Denver Fire Department was called at 7 p.m. to help with the woman’s rescue. She was reportedly stuck in the lavatory for around an hour.

A passenger told the station that five firefighters and a mechanic climbed aboard.

