Air Canada flight to Vancouver diverted to Tokyo after crack in pilot window

An Air Canada flight from Shanghai to Vancouver was diverted to Tokyo after a crack developed in one of the pilot’s windows, the airline confirmed Sunday.

Vancouver International Airport says the flight was expected to arrive at 11:40 a.m. before it was diverted to Narita International Airport.

A spokesperson with Air Canada says the windows are double-paned and the diversion was a precautionary measure.

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers, none of whom were injured.

Air Canada says the passengers are staying in hotels while the aircraft is repaired.

It says the plane is set to leave Tokyo for Vancouver on Monday.

The cause of the crack is not yet known. Air Canada did not share any information about what may have happened but is investigating.

—With files from the Canadian Press

