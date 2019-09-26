Calgary police investigate incident in Applewood
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in the community of Applewood on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to a cul-de-sac in the 0-100 block of Applewood Court Southeast at around 10 a.m.
EMS said the man taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
“When I stepped outside I saw a lady under arrest and I saw a gentleman with a cut on his head, it looked like,” neighbour Karen Sheppard told Global News. “He wasn’t unconscious. They brought him out in a stretcher.”
A man in handcuffs could be seen being escorted to a police cruiser by two officers, while a female was visible in handcuffs.
