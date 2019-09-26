Crime
September 26, 2019 1:57 pm
Updated: September 26, 2019 2:50 pm

Calgary police investigate incident in Applewood

By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency Crews respond to Applewood Court Southeast on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.


One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in the community of Applewood on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to a cul-de-sac in the 0-100 block of Applewood Court Southeast at around 10 a.m.

EMS said the man taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Emergency Crews respond to Applewood Court Southeast on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.



“When I stepped outside I saw a lady under arrest and I saw a gentleman with a cut on his head, it looked like,” neighbour Karen Sheppard told Global News. “He wasn’t unconscious. They brought him out in a stretcher.”

A man in handcuffs could be seen being escorted to a police cruiser by two officers, while a female was visible in handcuffs.

– With files from Blake Lough

