Canada
September 26, 2019 8:28 am
Updated: September 26, 2019 8:30 am

Body of Toronto cyclist found by Highway 405 in Niagara Falls: OPP

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

OPP say the body of a cyclist was found near Highway 405 in Niagara Falls Thursday morning.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
A transport truck driver who hit a bicycle near Highway 405 and Stanley Ave in Niagara Falls has discovered the body of a cyclist, say police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver called in the incident and told operators that he had struck something with his tractor trailer around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post that the driver later discovered a body not far from the collision.

“A body was discovered in the area. A 30-year-old man from Toronto is dead,” said Schmidt.

“We are seeking any witnesses that might have seen a bicyclist on the westbound side or Toronto-bound side [of Highway] 405.”

The incident closed all westbound lanes of the 405 at Stanley up to the QEW. Collision reconstruction investigators are on scene.

 

 

