Fare hike en route for London Transit riders in 2020

London Transit riders can expect to see a rise in fares starting New Year’s Day.

The fare hike received unanimous approval during the London Transit Commission’s (LTC) Wednesday night meeting.

READ MORE: Cancelled increase to gas tax share main reason for funding shortfall: LTC

According to a staff report from the LTC, the fare increase will bring the following changes, effective Jan. 1.

Single cash fares for adults , seniors and students rise from $2.75 to $3.00.

, and rise from $2.75 to $3.00. Five-ticket strips for adults rise from $9.50 to $11.25.

rise from $9.50 to $11.25. Five-ticket strips for students rise from $7.75 to $9.00.

rise from $7.75 to $9.00. Five-ticket strips for seniors rise from $7.15 to $8.50.

Bus passes will also see increase as part of the fare hike.

The unlimited ride Citipass will rise from a monthly fee of $81 to $95.

Weekday bus passes rise from a monthly fee of $69 to $81.

Bus passes for post-secondary students rise from a monthly fee of $70 to $82.

The two-month summer students’ bus pass rises from $81 to $92.

Park and ride bus passes rise from $60 to $70.

Youth bus passes rise from $52 to $61.

Income-related bus passes rise from $52 to $61.

READ MORE: Changes on the horizon for London transit riders

Fares for children 12 years of age and under are currently free due to a subsidy from the City of London, which pays off what would otherwise be a $1.35 fee.

If the subsidy were to be revoked in 2020, the LTC report states the following changes would occur.

Single cash fares for children rise from $1.35 to $1.50.

Five-ticket strips for children rise from $5.50 to $6.50.

WATCH (Aug. 23, 2019): Politicians, media ride LRT trains ahead of Confederation Line’s handover to city

Coun. Phil Squire, Ward 6, serves as the vice chair of the LTC.

Squire told 980 CFPL the fare increase is due to budgetary pressures placed on the LTC, an issue that Squire and his fellow commission members have blamed on the Ontario government’s decision to cancel an increase in municipalities’ share of gas tax funding.

The hike also comes amid an LTC request to London politicians that would see a roughly 20 per cent increase in the city’s share of its operating costs.

“We’re trying to find money to operate all kinds of different things in the City of London and increasing the fees for doing things is part of that,” Squire said.

READ MORE: Ottawa commits $123M for 10 transit projects in London, including BRT

The city councillor added that a fare increase was a long time coming.

“We haven’t had a fare increase in over seven years,” Squire said.

“We probably made a mistake by doing because, of course, there’s a little bit of catch up going on.”