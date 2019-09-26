Body of missing Kelowna woman found

A sad end to the search for a missing Kelowna woman.

The 51-year old was found deceased Wednesday morning after being reported missing over the weekend.

Search and Rescue crews from all over the Okanagan had been scouring the McCullough Recreation site area, east of Kelowna, since Tuesday.

They were looking for a woman who had been camping there for the last few days.

She was last seen on Saturday around 3pm. Her family became concerned when they couldn’t reach her.

“The family member is the first one who noticed she didn’t return home and came up here and found her vehicle,” Duane Tresnich withe COSAR said. “They called the RCMP, who in turn called us.”

The woman’s body was found by helicopter on the other side of the lake.

The circumstances around her death are unknown.

Both the RCMP and the Coroner’s service are investigating.