Preston Manning warns Western alienation could spark separatist surge in Alberta

Former Reform Party leader Preston Manning issued a dire warning for politicians at a luncheon in Calgary Wednesday afternoon.

Western separatist sentiment is on the rise, particularly in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Manning told the crowd at the Canadian Club of Calgary. He said that political leaders who ignore such populist movements do so at their own peril.

“There’s real reasons for why people are angry and disillusioned,” Manning said.

“The problems with the energy sector and the inability to get resources to tidewater and world markets are all fuelling Western alienation.”

READ MORE: New Alberta separation group meets in Calgary

That pervasive alienation could leave the country even more divided after the federal election, according to Manning, if politicians don’t recognize the validity of people’s concerns.

“Don’t dismiss them,” he said. “Don’t tell people, ‘You’ve got no right to be angry or mad,’ but try and provide constructive alternatives rather than tearing things apart.”

The retired politician said that will be the challenge for the next Parliament and whoever ends up winning the October election.

READ MORE: Shutting people up is not the way to deal with populism: Preston Manning

Watch below: (From 2017) Former Reform Party leader and conservative stalwart Preston Manning tells Global News we need to learn from past examples of where populism has been a positive force in society and use that to engage and reinvigorate the conservatism.

Manning added that he believes the possibility of a revival of the separatist movement in Quebec should not be ignored either. He said that could lead to further regional alienation and division in Canada.

Manning himself rode a populist wave into power in the 1980s, founding the Reform Party of Canada and going on to become leader of the Opposition.