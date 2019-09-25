Video released of 5 suspects involved in drug-related, targeted northwest Calgary homicide

Calgary police have video footage of five suspects they believe are responsible for the death of a 49-year-old man found in the northwest community of Hamptons in May.

Officers were called to the home located in the 100 block of Hampstead Close N.W. at 3 a.m. on May 12 after the body of Bikramjit Dhindsa was found.

Homicide investigators were called and evidence gathered at the scene led them to believe the death was a result of a targeted homicide.

Through the course of the investigation — which included gathering more evidence and hearing from community members — it was also determined the killing was drug-related and connected to other shootings that have happened in the city.

It’s hoped releasing CCTV footage of four suspects seen going into the home to the public will help investigators identify them.

Officers said five people were seen arriving in a small, four-door SUV — likely a 2008-2010 Nissan Rogue.

Four of them got out and went into the home, where it’s believed an altercation happened, leaving Dhindsa dead.

The four people were seen leaving the home a short while later, driven away by the fifth suspect in the SUV.

Police said the suspects were seen in the area at about 10:30 p.m. on May 11, and other vehicles were seen in the community so investigators believe someone might have seen the offenders at the home.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or 403-428-8877, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

“Information from the community is a vital aspect of solving crime. This can be done confidentially, and it ensures that investigators receive tips that can be essential to the investigation,” police said.