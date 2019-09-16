Calgary police seize firearm, $100K in cash, drugs after month-long investigation

A Calgary man faces 11 charges after police seized $100,000 worth of cash and drugs.

A month-long investigation by Calgary Police Service’s guns & gangs unit culminated in a traffic stop on Sept. 12 near 37 Street and 19 Avenue S.W and search of a nearby residence in the 1600 block of 39 Street S.W.

In August, police received a tip of a man who was believed to be in illegal possession of a firearm.

During the traffic stop and home search, police found a loaded 9mm handgun with a defaced serial number, more than 480 grams of cocaine, nearly 40 grams of crack cocaine, 6.7 grams of Oxycontin, $49,650.20 in Canadian currency and $250 in U.S. dollars.

Abdu-Rahman Hasan, 28, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been defaced and possession of proceeds of crime.

Hasan is due to appear in court on Oct. 4.

“We are continuing to target individuals linked to organized drug trafficking and recent violence in our city and are encouraging anyone with information about drugs or firearms to report it to us,” CPS Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper said in a statement.

Anyone with information about drugs or firearms can report it to the police by calling 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.