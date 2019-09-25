‘Big Brother’ finale: Season 21 winner crowned

NOTE: This article contains spoilers. Please do not read on unless you’ve seen the finale of Big Brother Season 21.

After an intense season, Big Brother 21 wrapped up on Wednesday night, ending Jackson Michie’s quest for top spot.

In the three-part final Head of Household (HOH) competition, season-long frontrunner Michie managed to pull off the victory, leaving Nicole Anthony and Holly Allen to battle it out in order to face him.

Allen beat Anthony in part two of the HOH competition.

In the final round of the three-part HOH competition the showmance had to battle it out which resulted in Michie winning over Allen.

Michie had the choice to bring either Anthony or Allen to the final two and he chose to bring his showmance partner Allen.

Anthony joined the jury as the final member.

After fielding questions from the jury members, Michie was crowned the champion of Big Brother, defeating Allen in a vote of six to three to win the title and $500,000.

Although she didn’t take home the winning title, Allen was still awarded the $50,000 runner-up prize.

America voted for Anthony as this season’s “Favourite Houseguest,” awarding her $25,000.

Some Big Brother fans were disappointed with the reality show’s outcome.

Not only did Jackson own up to absolutely nothing, he actually tried to DEFEND his behavior and lie about it too. #BB21Finale — bec (@sjoutsold) September 26, 2019

it really grinds my gears when cheaters get rewarded. terrible end to this way-too-long of a season#BB21 #BB21Finale #BigBrother21 — Brantley Blogger (Here B4 the Bandwagon) [Retired] (@clevelandgirl23) September 26, 2019

congrats on being one of the most hated winners ever michie! #BB21Finale — Katharine (@katharinewileyy) September 26, 2019

I’d rather be Nicole, win $25k knowing America loves me than be Michie win $500k knowing America hates me #BB21 #BB21Finale pic.twitter.com/Z6nrmtp8oo — papi (@papiigordon) September 26, 2019

Others celebrated Michie’s win.

Congratulations to Jackson for winning Big Brother 21! #BB21Finale #BB21 — Frank Dinardo (@fjdinardo) September 26, 2019

Finally, Someone wins big brother that was actually the best player. Every year sour grapes on BB and Survivor vote against the best player. Jackson deserved it. Take the money and run. #BB21Finale — Zach (@Makin_It_Raines) September 26, 2019