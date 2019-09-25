Ontario woman pleads guilty to importing fentanyl, other drugs into Quebec

Fifty-three-year-old Tracey B. Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty in Montreal Tuesday to charges of importing fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

The Woodland, Ont. native was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison according to a news release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Fitzpatrick used around 10 false identities to mislead authorities and imported the drugs to different postal outlets in Ottawa and Montreal.

German customs in Frankfurt informed the RCMP In September 2018 that a package has been intercepted.

The package contained heroin and other chemicals that could typically be used to make methamphetamine, better known as ‘meth’ — the powerful and highly addictive drug that attacks the nervous system, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

According to the news release, the drugs were hidden inside electronic equipment destined for Kirkland, Quebec.

RCMP officers of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) began their investigation in Canada in October 2018 where they noticed the woman picking up the drugs imported from Germany.

The same day, Fitzpatrick was arrested after picking up packages containing fentanyl in Laval and St-Eustache.

The woman was arrested again on November 2018, when officers executed a search warrant at a storage locker rented under a false identity in Nepean, Ont., where cocaine and other drug trafficking materials were discovered, according to the RCMP.

Among the items seized were 522 grams of heroin, 1,027 grams of a solid mix of phenylacetic acid and pseudoephedrine, 1,043 patched of fentanyl and 31 grams of cocaine.

