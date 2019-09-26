Katja Herbers says new supernatural series ‘Evil’ is ‘a thrilling ride’

Get ready to question the real and the supernatural with Global’s new series, Evil.

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist named Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) who joins a priest-in-training named David Acosta (Luke Cage star Mike Colter) and a carpenter named Ben (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings.

Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Evil stars Herbers, Colter, Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

Global News spoke briefly to Herbers about the new series and the supernatural.

Global News: How would you describe Evil in your own words?

Katja Herbers: It’s a brilliantly-written show by Michelle and Robert King about the nature of evil. Can evil be entirely explained by science or is there something supernatural at play? It’s a thrilling ride.

Can you tell us a bit about your character, Kristen Bouchard?

She’s a forensic psychologist who used to be a professional mountain climber. She is also the mother of four daughters, who she parents mostly by herself as her husband is off climbing. She’s smart, sassy, skeptic and kind of an adrenaline junkie.

Who do you see as the target audience for Evil?

I don’t think we’re playing to any one demographic. I think Evil is for everyone… but maybe don’t watch it alone with the lights off.

This show has a strong focus on the supernatural. Do you believe in this type of stuff in your real life?

I’m definitely more science based, but I do think there are things that science hasn’t gotten around to explaining yet, or might not be explainable. Like my character, I’m not religious, but I do have respect for people who believe, as long as they don’t start wars for what they believe or impinge on other people’s freedoms.

Was it hard to tap into a character who sees more of the scientific side as a forensic psychologist?

Kristen and I are pretty much on the same page when it comes to our scientific view on things. I studied psychology for a year at the University of Amsterdam, and as all actors, probably, I’m very interested in people and their behaviour.

Do you think Evil is pushing the boundaries for what’s allowed on network TV?

I do think it’s a very gutsy and smart show that you would maybe assume to find at a cable network sooner than at network TV. The Kings are amazing creators that could make a show anywhere, but choose to make it at CBS.

—

Evil premieres Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Global.