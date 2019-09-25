Hope Blooms receives 1.2M to expand kitchen, community space in Halifax’s north end

Hope Blooms, a popular Nova Scotia social enterprise best known for its organic salad dressings, is expanding its kitchen and community space in Halifax’s north end, after receiving a loan from Invest Nova Scotia.

The $1.2-million loan was announced Wednesday by the fund’s independent board of directors.

Hope Blooms is a social enterprise that empowers and teaches leadership skills to at-risk youth in the high-needs community of North End Halifax.

The loan will be used to bridge Hope Blooms’ community capital fundraising campaign which is expected to cover the costs and repay the loan within five years

“This loan will allow Hope Blooms to expand its reach in the community and provide more opportunities to help new entrepreneurs grow,” said Minister of Business Geoff MacLellan.

According to Invest Nova Scotia, the new 3,000-square-foot kitchen and community space will have the capacity Hope Blooms needs to meet the demands for its salad dressing and tea production.

It will also provide space for youth and newcomers to launch new food-based social enterprises and allow it to double the number of youth who access its entrepreneurial training programs.

“The Global Kitchen for Social Change will allow youth from diverse ethnicities to disrupt the cycle of poverty by providing them with resources and space to create agri-food social enterprises to contribute back to the community they live in with the proceeds they make,” said Jessie Jollymore, executive director of Hope Blooms, in a media release.

The new kitchen will be located on the North End Hope Blooms Community Grounds next to its 4,000-square-foot organic garden and greenhouse.

