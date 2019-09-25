Entertainment
September 25, 2019 4:07 pm

Pixies announce 6-date limited North American tour, 1 Canadian date

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Black Francis of Pixies performs with the band in Mexico City's main square, The Zocalo, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

AP Photo/Claudio Cruz
A A

Pixies announced six “special” and “intimate” shows in North America on Wednesday.

The concerts are set to take place this December in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City and Boston, with Toronto marking the solo Canadian stop on the short trek.

Beneath the Eyrie was released earlier this month as the band’s seventh and most recent album, and will be promoted during the shows, ahead of a supposedly soon-to-be-revealed major North American tour in 2020.

Story continues below

“We will play more shows in North America in 2020,” wrote the band in the official statement.

READ MORE: Paul McCartney reminisces about John Lennon, The Beatles on ‘Late Show’

The Boston-based alt-rockers formed more than three decades ago, in 1986. They are best known for hits such as: Where is My Mind?, Monkey Gone to Heaven and Here Comes Your Man.

With two singles launched ahead of the brand-new album this year, Pixies are still riding high with On Graveyard Hill and Catfish Kate among the rest of the 12-track album.

WATCH: Pixies’ latest single from ‘Beneath the Eyrie,’ ‘On Graveyard Hill’

 

Beneath the Eyrie is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Pixies are: frontman Black Francis, guitarist Joey Santiago, bassist Paz Lenchantin and drummer David Lovering.

READ MORE: Lenny Kravitz puts out public call for help to find missing sunglasses

All tickets for the upcoming shows go on sale to the public this Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional details and information can be found through the official Pixies website.

Pixies’ limited 2019 North American tour dates

** Toronto show is in bold **

Dec. 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour
Dec. 3 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour
Dec. 5 — San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall
Dec. 9 — New York City, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Dec. 11 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
Dec. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beneath The Eyrie
Pixies
Pixies 2019
Pixies North American tour
Pixies Toronto
Pixies tour
Pixies tour dates
the pixies

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.