Pixies announce 6-date limited North American tour, 1 Canadian date

Pixies announced six “special” and “intimate” shows in North America on Wednesday.

The concerts are set to take place this December in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City and Boston, with Toronto marking the solo Canadian stop on the short trek.

Beneath the Eyrie was released earlier this month as the band’s seventh and most recent album, and will be promoted during the shows, ahead of a supposedly soon-to-be-revealed major North American tour in 2020.

December 2019 – we will be playing special intimate shows in #LosAngeles, #SanFrancisco, #NewYorkCity, #Boston and #Toronto. 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Tickets for all shows go on-sale on Friday morning here: https://t.co/wW6Hz1pHfX 🎟️ We will play more shows in North America in 2020… pic.twitter.com/gy6qzlAiQz — PIXIES (@PIXIES) September 25, 2019

“We will play more shows in North America in 2020,” wrote the band in the official statement.

The Boston-based alt-rockers formed more than three decades ago, in 1986. They are best known for hits such as: Where is My Mind?, Monkey Gone to Heaven and Here Comes Your Man.

With two singles launched ahead of the brand-new album this year, Pixies are still riding high with On Graveyard Hill and Catfish Kate among the rest of the 12-track album.

WATCH: Pixies’ latest single from ‘Beneath the Eyrie,’ ‘On Graveyard Hill’

Beneath the Eyrie is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Pixies are: frontman Black Francis, guitarist Joey Santiago, bassist Paz Lenchantin and drummer David Lovering.

All tickets for the upcoming shows go on sale to the public this Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional details and information can be found through the official Pixies website.

Pixies’ limited 2019 North American tour dates

** Toronto show is in bold **

Dec. 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour

Dec. 3 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour

Dec. 5 — San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

Dec. 9 — New York City, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Dec. 11 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

Dec. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

