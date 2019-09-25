‘Jurassic World 3’: Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern to reprise iconic roles

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will reprise their Jurassic Park roles in the upcoming Jurassic World 3.

Executive producer and director Colin Trevorrow announced the casting news Tuesday evening at a screening of Battle at Big Rock, a short film in the Jurassic Park series. Dern was in attendance.

“Hey everyone, I’m so excited. I guess you’ve heard I will be coming back to join everybody for Jurassic World 3. And I will see you in 2021,” Dern said in a video posted to Twitter.

READ MORE: Celebrities react to Donald Trump impeachment call: ‘Oh yes we can can can’

While Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm appeared in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dern and Neill haven’t been back as paleontologists Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant since 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

Goldblum, Dern and Neill originated their roles in the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie.

The plot for Jurassic World 3, directed by Trevorrow, has not been revealed.

Jurassic World 3, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is to be released in June 2021.

— With files from the Associated Press

WATCH: (Sept. 23, 2019) El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie trailer