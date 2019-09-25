Entertainment
September 25, 2019 3:31 pm

‘Jurassic World 3’: Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern to reprise iconic roles

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

From left to right, Richard Attenborough, Martin Ferrero, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern look up in a scene from the film 'Jurassic Park', 1993.

Universal/Getty Images
A A

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will reprise their Jurassic Park roles in the upcoming Jurassic World 3.

Executive producer and director Colin Trevorrow announced the casting news Tuesday evening at a screening of Battle at Big Rock, a short film in the Jurassic Park series. Dern was in attendance.

“Hey everyone, I’m so excited. I guess you’ve heard I will be coming back to join everybody for Jurassic World 3. And I will see you in 2021,” Dern said in a video posted to Twitter.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Celebrities react to Donald Trump impeachment call: ‘Oh yes we can can can’

While Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm appeared in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dern and Neill haven’t been back as paleontologists Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant since 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

Goldblum, Dern and Neill originated their roles in the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie.

The plot for Jurassic World 3, directed by Trevorrow, has not been revealed.

Jurassic World 3, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is to be released in June 2021.

— With files from the Associated Press

WATCH: (Sept. 23, 2019) El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie trailer

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chris Pratt
Jeff Goldblum
jeff goldblum jurassic world
Jurassic Park
jurassic world 3
jurassic world 3 cast
jurassic world 3 chris pratt
Laura Dern
laura dern jurassic world
sam neill
sam neill jurassic world

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.