Celebrities react to Donald Trump impeachment call: ‘Oh yes we can can can’

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into allegations that U.S. President Donald Trump improperly used his office to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the family of Trump’s political rival, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Pelosi — who, for months, had been a powerful brake on restive Democrats wanting to impeach Trump — launched a formal inquiry toward that end, accusing the president of “betrayal of his oath of office,” betrayal of national security and betrayal of the integrity of American elections.

WATCH: Pelosi aims to impeach Trump over Ukraine scandal

Many celebrities took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the situation.

Rosie O’Donnell posted a video of herself in front of the TV with Pelosi’s announcement and wrote: “Oh yes we can can can !!! #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW.”

“Listen, I never thought this day would come,” O’Donnell said at the end of the video.

Singer Lizzo used the peach emoji to replace the word “peach” in impeachment.

IM🍑MENT — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 24, 2019

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a photo of herself and the Central Park Five, who inspired her Netflix series When They See Us, at the Emmy awards.

“We are dressed and ready for the #ImpeachmentParty. What are you wearing?” she tweeted.

We are dressed and ready for the #ImpeachmentParty. What are you wearing? pic.twitter.com/Svwqw3RWAh — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 24, 2019

Actor Mark Ruffalo posted Pelosi’s entire speech.

Comedian Jackée Harry wrote: “We’re going to #ImpeachTrump !”

Alyssa Milano posted Pelosi’s speech and tweeted: “WOOOOOOHOOOOOOO!”

🚨FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HAPPENING!!! 🚨FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HAPPENING! 🚨FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HAPPENING!

https://t.co/2DhtEdLGIn — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 24, 2019

#ConaldTrump brought this on himself. The Democrats were cautious until the last straw. He truly believes he, and he alone, is above the law. If nothing else, he is mentally unfit. Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Impeachment Inquiry of Trump,” Bette Midler wrote.

#ConaldTrump brought this on himself. The Democrats were cautious until the last straw. He truly believes he, and he alone, is above the law. If nothing else, he is mentally unfit. Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Impeachment Inquiry of Trump https://t.co/r3ybdEHx8v — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 24, 2019

“THANK YOU @SpeakerPelosi,” Debra Messing wrote.

“Trump changed his excuse for illegally withholding the 400 million dollars that was passed by both Houses to help Ukraine defend themselves….the President is not allowed to withhold defense spending moneys. It is a crime,” Messing said in a followup tweet.

Trump changed his excuse for illegally withholding the 400 million dollars that was passed by both Houses to help Ukraine defend themselves….the President is not allowed to withhold defense spending moneys. It is a crime. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 24, 2019

“FLAWLESS,” Kathy Griffin wrote.

Griffin made headlines in 2017 after appearing in a photo and video on social media holding a bloody, severed head in Trump’s likeness and used news of the impeachment inquiry to promote her movie about the incident titled, Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.

“Trending! #ImpeachTrump Call me an opportunist or call me a genius but admit it, I was aHEAD of my time,” she wrote, attaching the trailer for the film to her tweet.

Trending! #ImpeachTrump Call me an opportunist or call me a genius but admit it, I was aHEAD of my time https://t.co/RHR5E4XtUt https://t.co/CDq8AIk9zk — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 24, 2019

“How ya like me now? #ImpeachTrump #Impeachment,” Griffin wrote.

Actress Padma Lakshmi wrote: “While we’re at it, can we get rid of Pence as well? He’s a menace and no friend to women, the LGBT community, immigrants… the list goes on and on.”

While we’re at it, can we get rid of Pence as well? He’s a menace and no friend to women, the LGBT community, immigrants… the list goes on and on. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 24, 2019

Chrissy Teigen, who recently engaged in a Twitter feud with Trump after the president referred to her as John Legend’s “filthy-mouthed wife,” wrote: “I don’t get it just call me when it’s over.”

She also tweeted: “I get it now! It’s actually simpler than most of the s— he’s done. Love it! Happy great day to the haters and losers!! Not sad!!”

I get it now! It’s actually simpler than most of the shit he’s done. Love it! Happy great day to the haters and losers!! Not sad!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2019

Author Stephen King wrote: “Trump needs to go. He’s one bad hombre.”

Trump needs to go.

He's one bad hombre. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 24, 2019

George Takei wrote: “I thought to myself, ‘I don’t know who had a worse day, and who I should feel more sorry for, Boris or Donald?’ And then I thought, ‘No, I don’t feel bad for either, and I actually hope neither can sleep tonight.’ I plan to sleep like a baby.”

I thought to myself, “I don’t know who had a worse day, and who I should feel more sorry for, Boris or Donald?” And then I thought, “No, I don’t feel bad for either, and I actually hope neither can sleep tonight.” I plan to sleep like a baby. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 24, 2019

Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted: “It’s a truly beautiful thing that #ImpeachTrump and #NationalVoterRegistrationDay are both happening on the same day.”

It’s a truly beautiful thing that #ImpeachTrump and #NationalVoterRegistrationDay are both happening on the same day. Mazel. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 25, 2019

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown posted a photo in front of the TV with Pelosi.

I have said from JUMP that @SpeakerPelosi had a plan. She is a master at this. She has ninja-level skills. I support her 100% and know that SHE knows what she is doing. She is out here Making America Great Again, FrFr! 👌🏻 #ImpeachThe… pic.twitter.com/9c0OqruSCQ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 24, 2019

—With files from the Associated Press