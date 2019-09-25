Ziva returns to ‘NCIS,’ and fans can hardly contain themselves

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Tuesday’s NCIS Season 17 premiere.

NCIS revealed details about what happened to Ziva David, played by Cote de Pablo, in the Season 17 premiere last night.

Viewers had been waiting to find out what brought Ziva back and why she faked her death in the series.

Part of Ziva’s story was revealed in the Tuesday night’s episode, titled “Out of the Darkness.”

The synopsis for the episode reads: “Ziva surprises Gibbs with a cryptic warning, prompting him to question why she remained underground for years while being presumed dead by family and friends and what led to her return.”

Many fans of the show thought Ziva died during a Season 13 episode in which her father’s farmhouse was destroyed in an attack ordered by CIA agent Trent Kort.

Ziva revealed that she faked her death to protect her family because she believes she was the target of the explosion at the farmhouse.

She explained that after her father was killed by the bomb, she thought it was best for her to let everyone believe she died as well to keep her loved ones safe.

Ziva learned that the bomb was planted by a woman named Sahar, who is now targeting Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon.

She said she re-emerged in order to warn Gibbs of the danger.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to tweet about her return.

Awww… @NCIS_CBS. Ziva taking medication for anxiety and battling mental health issues. One of the strongest female characters ever written, not being afraid to share that she needs help sometimes. Thank you.#NCIS — Kristine Andrea (@OneTalentOffer) September 25, 2019

The episode ended with ‘To Be Continued.’

NCIS airs Tuesday nights on Global at 8 p.m. ET/PT.