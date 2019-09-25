Entertainment
September 25, 2019 1:47 pm

Ziva returns to ‘NCIS,’ and fans can hardly contain themselves

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Ziva David, played by Cote de Pablo, returns in the Season 17 premiere of 'NCIS.'

CBS / Global TV
A A

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Tuesday’s NCIS Season 17 premiere.

NCIS revealed details about what happened to Ziva David, played by Cote de Pablo, in the Season 17 premiere last night.

Viewers had been waiting to find out what brought Ziva back and why she faked her death in the series.

Part of Ziva’s story was revealed in the Tuesday night’s episode, titled “Out of the Darkness.”

READ MORE: Diona Reasonover, Kasie Hines on ‘NCIS,’ shares advice she got from Pauley Perrette

The synopsis for the episode reads: “Ziva surprises Gibbs with a cryptic warning, prompting him to question why she remained underground for years while being presumed dead by family and friends and what led to her return.”

Many fans of the show thought Ziva died during a Season 13 episode in which her father’s farmhouse was destroyed in an attack ordered by CIA agent Trent Kort.

Ziva revealed that she faked her death to protect her family because she believes she was the target of the explosion at the farmhouse.

She explained that after her father was killed by the bomb, she thought it was best for her to let everyone believe she died as well to keep her loved ones safe.

WATCH: (May 9, 2018) Pauley Perrette’s character on ‘NCIS’ says goodbye in final scene

Ziva learned that the bomb was planted by a woman named Sahar, who is now targeting Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon.

She said she re-emerged in order to warn Gibbs of the danger.

READ MORE: Pauley Perrette’s Abby takes final bow on ‘NCIS’

Fans of the show took to Twitter to tweet about her return.

The episode ended with ‘To Be Continued.’

NCIS airs Tuesday nights on Global at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cote de pablo
NCIS
ncis season 17
NCIS season 17 episode 2
ncis ziva
ncis ziva david
ncis ziva gibbs
Pauley Perrette
who is ziva davis
ziva david back ncis
ziva returns ncis

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.