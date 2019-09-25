Nova Scotia looks to improve long-term care following disturbing bedsore reports

The Nova Scotia government is taking steps to address staff shortages at the province’s long-term care homes.

Under a new set of rules, nursing homes will be able to hire retired or internationally educated nurses who have met specific criteria to work as continuing-care assistants.

The province is also creating temporary positions for long-term care assistants, who will help with day-to-day activities, freeing up time for continuing-care assistants to focus on personal care.

The changes are based on recommendations from an expert panel that warned in January that more staff were needed to address the needs of what the panel called “overstressed” nursing homes.

Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey appointed the panel last September after media reports about patients with severe bedsores raised questions about the quality of care in the facilities.

So far this year, the province says it has helped 88 continuing-care assistants move through the province’s immigration program, and committed $5 million to act on the panel’s recommendations.