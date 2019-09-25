Freeland revokes appointment of Syrian consul after backlash over Assad support

Canada is revoking its approval of a diplomatic appointment by the Syrian government to the country’s consulate in Montreal.

In a statement on Twitter, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she has ordered Global Affairs officials to rescind its earlier approval of Waseem Ramli as Syria’s consul.

The move follows outrage over Ramli’s appointment, which was approved by Global Affairs officials over the summer despite his outspoken support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

READ MORE: Andrew Scheer calls appointment of Syrian consul in Montreal ‘outrageous’

Ramli also described the White Helmet humanitarian organization as terrorists.

Freeland says she has also ordered Global Affairs officials to look at how such appointments are confirmed.

Freeland has said neither she nor her staff were aware that Global Affairs had confirmed Ramli’s appointment, which followed his nomination by Damascus.

WATCH: Sept. 24 — Trudeau says his government ‘looking very carefully’ into appointment of Syrian honorary consul