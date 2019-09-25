N.S. House of Assembly to televise all standing committees for increased transparency

The Nova Scotia government announced Wednesday that when the provincial legislature sits Sept. 26, the House of Assembly will be televising all of its standing committees, including law amendments.

The telecasts will be available for the public to watch on the Legislature TV website.

“The work of the legislature affects all Nova Scotians, and televising committee meetings will make it easier for them to stay informed about the work members are doing in the public interest,” Speaker of the House Kevin Murphy said in a media release.

The provincial government also released its 2018-19 Information Access and Privacy Services annual report on Wednesday as part of Right to Know Week, which runs from Sept. 23 to 29.

According to the federal government’s website, the purpose of Right to Know Week is to raise awareness about an individual’s right to access government information while promoting freedom of information as essential to both democracy and good governance.

The government report showed that nearly 2,000 applications were submitted under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIPOP) in 2018-19 and that 84 per cent were processed within the time limits authorized under FOIPOP, including approved extensions.

“Access to information leads to good government and good public policy, and that’s why we have proclaimed Right to Know Week in Nova Scotia,” said Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services Minister Patricia Arab.

“We continue to look for better ways to serve the information and privacy needs of Nova Scotians because we all benefit from open and accountable government.”

