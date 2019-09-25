Environment
September 25, 2019 8:45 am

Ryan Meili challenges Scott Moe to attend youth climate strike

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s office says he won't attend a climate rally planned for Friday in front of the legislature.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili is challenging Premier Scott Moe to attend an upcoming climate change rally.

Story continues below

Students and young people from across the globe are staging regular strikes to call for action on climate change and raise awareness about the issue.

READ MORE: UN climate report says oceans rising, ice melting faster

Moe’s office says he won’t attend a rally planned for Friday in front of the Saskatchewan legislature.

A spokesman says Moe will be out of Regina in his home constituency and that his office has to consider hundreds of event invitations when setting his schedule.

Meili says he attended a recent climate change rally in Saskatoon to speak to students and took to social media to challenge Moe to do the same.

READ MORE: Climate change education in Canada lacks scientific facts, impacts and solutions, study says

Regina NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon called it weak of Environment Minister Dustin Duncan to have been absent from last week’s event as well.

Duncan said he was in his home constituency of Weyburn.

“I will make a commitment that I will meet with these students,” Duncan said Monday, adding that he will take a look at his calendar.

WATCH: Global Climate Strike sees millions skip work, school

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Climate Change
Climate Rally
climate strike
Ryan Meili
Sask NDP
Sask Politics
Saskatchewan NDP
Scott Moe
Youth Climate Rally
youth climate strike

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.