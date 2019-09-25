Juul suspends advertising in U.S., CEO steps down as vaping concerns intensify

Juul’s CEO is stepping down with safety concerns over e-cigarettes intensifying.

Altria Group Inc. also announced that K.C. Crosthwaite will become JUUL’s new CEO, replacing Kevin Burns.

Separately, Juul reported on Wednesday that it would suspend all broadcast, print and digital advertising in the United States.

Meanwhile, U.S. tobacco giants Philip Morris and Altria are calling off merger talks.

The makers of Marlboro cigarettes said last month that they were in discussions to become a single company, more than a decade after splitting into two as lawsuits mounted.

Altria has exclusively sold Marlboro cigarettes and other tobacco brands in the U.S., while Philip Morris has handled international sales.

Philip Morris International Inc. CEO Andre Calantzopoulos said Wednesday that the companies will instead focus on launching IQOS in the U.S. IQOS is a heat-not-burn cigarette alternative made by Philip Morris.

— With a file from Reuters