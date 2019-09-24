Manitoba RCMP
September 24, 2019 3:30 pm

Two-year-old boy killed by dogs near his Gods Lake home: RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

A two-year-old boy is dead after being attacked by dogs in a northeastern Manitoba community.

Gods Lake RCMP said an officer found the boy Monday afternoon in a wooded area near his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the boy had wandered away from his home when he was attacked by several dogs.

While officers investigated, community members were forced to shoot a number of dogs that had returned to the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.

 

