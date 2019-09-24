630 CHED Talk to the Experts
September 24, 2019 12:30 pm

September 28 – Pure Air Experts

Pure Air Experts logo

Credit: Pure Air Experts
Do you suffer from allergies, asthma or wake up feeling congested?  Are you tired of the excessive amounts of dust in your home?

Don’t miss Jeff McArthur on Talk to the Experts this Saturday at a SPECIAL TIME of 10:30am. Learn about Pure Air Experts free indoor air quality testing and how hepa air filtration can improve your home’s indoor environment.

Right now the Hepa 1000 UV central air purifiers are at an amazing  LOW price!
Start breathing clean, purified air today by calling Pure Air Experts: 780-455-7873.

