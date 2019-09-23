MLTC signs partnership to advance healthcare for First Nation members

A partnership signed in northwest Saskatchewan aims to provide a platform to improve the health of First Nations people, address identified gaps in services, and reduce systemic barriers.

The Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) and Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) signed the formal agreement during a ceremony on Sept. 23.

“MLTC is a willing partner in advancing the health care of our First Nation community members through this (memorandum of understanding),” MLTC Chief Richard Ben said in a statement.

“Based on a respectful working relationship, responsive collaboration in our health systems, the results will be improvements in health status for our partnership community.”

The MOU establishes a framework in which the two sides will work together to improve the health of First Nations people through diverse and targeted initiatives.

Officials said this includes health promotion, tracking the determinants of health as well as supporting efforts to access funds for new programs, services, and research.

“We are committed to working with our partners to improve health outcomes for First Nations and Métis people,” SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said in a press release.

“Our organization understands that by working together through a path of mutual respect, we can move forward on our commitment to the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation report.”

MLTC consists of nine member First Nations that include Birch Narrows Dene Nation, Buffalo River Dene Nation, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation, Clearwater River Dene Nation, English River First Nation, Flying Dust First Nation, Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation, and Waterhen Lake First Nation.