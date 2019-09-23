Politics
September 23, 2019 8:02 pm
Updated: September 23, 2019 8:04 pm

University of Lethbridge students focus on local issues heading into federal election

By Global News

WATCH: In the wake of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s racist makeup scandal, many eyes have turned to federal candidates in the upcoming election. The University of Lethbridge’s Get Out The Vote campaign is hoping to promote more focus on local issues -- and among student voters. Emily Olsen reports.

Local issues and local candidates are the focus for students at the University of Lethbridge as election day draws near.

The University of Lethbridge Students’ Union is running its Get Out The Vote campaign to encourage students to get informed about local issues that affect them and to make sure their voices are heard this election.

“I do think it’s too easy to get swept up in a news cycle and pushed towards one direction,” Students Union president Andrew Gammack said.

“I think what we just want students to do is research the issues that are important to them and then make a decision based off that.”

The issues that affect students the most, Gammack noted, are “tuition, which is always on the minds of most students, as well as [the] environment, and jobs are always a big one too.”

Gammack said he hopes this will create a culture of informed voting among students, even after graduation.

“Do your best to be informed,” he said,– and his most important message to students is to get out and vote on Oct. 21.

election 2019
Federal election Lethbridge
Lethbridge Election
students election Lethbridge
university of lethbridge
YQL election

