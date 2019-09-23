Canadians’ mental health strained by looming climate crisis, Green party says
The Green party says anxiety about political instability and the looming climate crisis are placing new strains on Canadians’ mental well-being.
The party is outlining a plan to break down barriers — including insufficient funding and erosion of universal care — it says prevent many people from getting the mental-health care they need.
Green Leader Elizabeth May is taking the message to Fredericton today as part of a push for votes in Atlantic Canada, a region where the party hopes to make a breakthrough in the Oct. 21 election.
The party wants to prioritize expansion of mental-health and rehabilitation services through the Canada Health Accord, reduce wait times for assistance programs and put more money into mental-health services in rural and remote areas.
The Greens would also examine climate change-related mental illnesses caused by trauma from natural disasters and extreme weather and the resulting stressful displacement of families.
In addition, the party would treat the opioid crisis as a health-care issue rather than a criminal matter.
