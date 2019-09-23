Sid Haig, horror movie star, dies at 80

Horror movie star Sid Haig has died. He was 80.

The House of 1,000 Corpses actor had a fall several weeks ago and suffered serious breathing complications after arriving at the hospital. He died of a lung infection, according to Variety.

Haig’s wife, Susan L. Oberg, announced the news on Instagram.

READ MORE: Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44

“On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my king, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next,” she wrote.

Her post continued: “He has returned to the universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.

“We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.

“Husband, father, grandfather, friend. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you,” she concluded.

READ MORE: 6ix9ine recounts alleged abduction for jury during trial

Haig worked on many films and television shows throughout his career, including The Devil’s Rejects, Rob Zombie’s House of 1,000 Corpses film series, Jackie Brown, Night of the Living Dead 3D and Kill Bill: Volume 2.

Haig was meant to play a part in 3 From Hell, but Zombie told Entertainment Weekly that health issues prevented the actor from taking the role.

“The movie that I prepped to make and was getting ready to start shooting, it was Captain Spaulding, Otis and Baby, the three originals,” Zombie said. “But three weeks out from shooting, I got a call from Sid Haig. He had been in the hospital and he had just had surgery and he was now recovering in a rehabilitation facility. I’m like, holy sh—, this is a serious business. So, I went to see him, and he had changed drastically from the last time I saw him. Because Sid, he’s big and burly, and now he’s tiny as a skeleton so I was like, oh, man. I kind of realized, yeah, he’s in rough shape.”

“Lionsgate was fine with me sort of sneaking him in one day to shoot as much as I could. It was on me to make sure that nothing went wrong. So I got him in, I shot everything I could shoot,” Zombie shared.

READ MORE: Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman released from hospital

On Sept. 23, Zombie posted a photo of Haig as his character Captain Spaulding, writing: “Horray [sic] for Captain Spaulding. Gone but not forgotten.”

Many others took to social media to offer their condolences once news of Haig’s passing spread.

One of the all-time greats has left us. Thank you Sid Haig for all the great performances you've given us over the years. You may be gone, but you'll live forever on film. pic.twitter.com/Q8gze2KqmL — SLAMBO: LAST BLOOD (@slambrechts) September 23, 2019

Sid Haig has passed away at the age 80. R.I.P. (July 14, 1939 – September 21, 2019) pic.twitter.com/7A5unPUP5k — Horror-Con (@HorrorCon2013) September 23, 2019

Sid Haig (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses) has sadly passed away. pic.twitter.com/AXlnvMJePr — HORROR FLICKS 🔪 (@horrorflickss) September 23, 2019

"You want to be an actor? Be an actor. If you have to starve to do it, starve to do it. But if you're not passionate about what you want to do, you won't be good at it" Rest in peace, Sid Haig pic.twitter.com/KdloiWusfk — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) September 23, 2019

Goodbye Sid Haig. A great mate to hang with. An enthralling storyteller. A class act. One of a kind. An historical landmark that will missed forever. pic.twitter.com/1YSYbE1p69 — Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) September 23, 2019

Our condolences to the family and many friends of Sid Haig. Such a legend, and one that was so kind to fans and the horror community in general. Thank you for everything, Captain 🖤 pic.twitter.com/adOay17kYo — Shudder (@Shudder) September 23, 2019

“Every film that I have done has a special place in my heart.” RIP, Sid Haig. pic.twitter.com/RuxqEWiaKq — Raven Banner @ Fantastic Fest (@RavenBanner) September 23, 2019

Farewell to a wonderful character actor. Sid Haig always gave his all in everything he appeared in, big or small, often stealing every scene he was in. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WRilpom8iy — 📽️Ron🎞️ (@ACelluloidJam) September 23, 2019

absolutely heart broken to wake up to the news of Sid Haig passing away.

My captain spaulding tattoo was one of my first ever tattoos I got 7 years ago, sid haig was one of the reasons I fell so in love with horror

🖤rest in peace spaulding🖤 pic.twitter.com/MdGMaEzUsF — 🌙 (@spookshowbxby_) September 23, 2019

Very sad to hear about Sid Haig. Was supposed to be meeting him next month at a convention and was really hoping he would recover. A fine actor with a eclectic career. His Captain Spaulding will live and horrify forever. #RIPSidHaig pic.twitter.com/CO00JSkOS7 — Glenn (@Biro_Finstock) September 23, 2019

RIP Sid Haig. Very sad news. A legend and talent. Loved him in everything i saw him in. pic.twitter.com/d6A4Z9WKNk — James Cullen Bressack (@JamesCullenB) September 23, 2019