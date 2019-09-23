Entertainment
September 23, 2019 2:51 pm

Sid Haig, horror movie star, dies at 80

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Actor Sid Haig attends a screening of Indican Pictures' 'High on the Hog' at Arena Cinelounge on April 19, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Horror movie star Sid Haig has died. He was 80.

The House of 1,000 Corpses actor had a fall several weeks ago and suffered serious breathing complications after arriving at the hospital. He died of a lung infection, according to Variety.

Haig’s wife, Susan L. Oberg, announced the news on Instagram.

“On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my king, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next,” she wrote.

Her post continued: “He has returned to the universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.

“We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.

“Husband, father, grandfather, friend. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you,” she concluded.

Haig worked on many films and television shows throughout his career, including The Devil’s Rejects, Rob Zombie’s House of 1,000 Corpses film series, Jackie Brown, Night of the Living Dead 3D and Kill Bill: Volume 2.

Haig was meant to play a part in 3 From Hell, but Zombie told Entertainment Weekly that health issues prevented the actor from taking the role.

“The movie that I prepped to make and was getting ready to start shooting, it was Captain Spaulding, Otis and Baby, the three originals,” Zombie said. “But three weeks out from shooting, I got a call from Sid Haig. He had been in the hospital and he had just had surgery and he was now recovering in a rehabilitation facility. I’m like, holy sh—, this is a serious business. So, I went to see him, and he had changed drastically from the last time I saw him. Because Sid, he’s big and burly, and now he’s tiny as a skeleton so I was like, oh, man. I kind of realized, yeah, he’s in rough shape.”

“Lionsgate was fine with me sort of sneaking him in one day to shoot as much as I could. It was on me to make sure that nothing went wrong. So I got him in, I shot everything I could shoot,” Zombie shared.

On Sept. 23, Zombie posted a photo of Haig as his character Captain Spaulding, writing: “Horray [sic] for Captain Spaulding. Gone but not forgotten.”

Horray for Captain Spaulding. Gone but not forgotten.

Many others took to social media to offer their condolences once news of Haig’s passing spread.

