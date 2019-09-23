Canada
September 23, 2019 12:53 pm

OPP investigating after teen’s body found in Little Lake in Georgian Bay Township

OPP are investigating after the teen's body was found on Friday afternoon.

Officers are investigating after an 18-year-old man’s body was found submerged in Little Lake in Georgian Bay Township on Friday afternoon.

The deceased, from Whitchurch-Stouffville, is believed to have died due to drowning, police say. Investigators say they are not considering the incident to be suspicious.

Police say the body was discovered in the lake off Valley Road by people at a waterfront property after he hadn’t been seen since Thursday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

