Man in his 20s rushed to hospital during Montreal marathon

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in the middle of the Montreal marathon on Sunday.

Urgences-Santé chief of operations Stéphane Smith said he could not confirm whether the man had died or if he had recovered.

“When we arrived, the first responders were there. We took charge of the patient and transported him to hospital,” Smith told Global News.

“There was no change in his situation during the ride.”

Smith said the young man had suffered a cardiac arrest during the 42.2-kilometre Marathon Oasis de Montréal.

The event’s organizer, Dominic Piché, said Sunday that the event wasn’t organized enough and that there was a lack of staff to secure the course barricades.

The marathon has a history of medical emergencies.

In 2015, a 34-year-old woman went into cardiac arrest midway through the race. That same year, another man collapsed at the finish line.

In 2011, a man in his 30s was also pronounced dead after suffering heart failure.

Nearly 18,000 participants were enrolled in Sunday’s five marathon events.